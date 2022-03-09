Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,259,000 after acquiring an additional 589,166 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bruker by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after buying an additional 583,906 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bruker by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,001,000 after buying an additional 451,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,378,000 after buying an additional 433,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Bruker by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after buying an additional 424,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

BRKR opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.76. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

