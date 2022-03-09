Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,221 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.91.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,212 shares of company stock valued at $743,754 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

