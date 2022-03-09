Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 11,531 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.