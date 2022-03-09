Wedmont Private Capital Takes $359,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.14.

ADP opened at $205.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.21 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

