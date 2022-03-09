Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $392,000 Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,664 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 524,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 373,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 718,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 224,775 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 543,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

SWN opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

