Wedmont Private Capital Invests $634,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $144,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,868,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,161,000 after acquiring an additional 119,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

