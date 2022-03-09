Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 7,473 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93.

