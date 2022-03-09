Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 7,473 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.