Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $336,954,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Danaher by 92.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $214,784,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $257.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.89. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

