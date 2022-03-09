Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $164.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

