Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 2,101 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.21. The firm has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

