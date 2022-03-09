Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 71,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.12 per share, with a total value of $10,187,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Shares of AXON opened at $125.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.84. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.