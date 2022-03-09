Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 676 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,123,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $141.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.96 and a 200-day moving average of $162.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

