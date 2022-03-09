Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,654 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 996.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 76,836 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 118,154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,423,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

MGM opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

