Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 203.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $516.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $629.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.78.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

