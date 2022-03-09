Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

