Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NYSE JCI opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,716 shares of company stock worth $5,499,509. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.