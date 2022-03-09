Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.23.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

