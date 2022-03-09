Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $271.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $258.02 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

