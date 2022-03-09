Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 676 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $141.88 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $176.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

