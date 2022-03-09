Wedbush Lowers Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $1.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,834 shares in the last quarter. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

