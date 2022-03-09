Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Director Buys $239,390.00 in Stock

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WEAV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 305,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34. Weave Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEAV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.