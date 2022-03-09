Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of WSTG stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $36.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

