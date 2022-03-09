Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $284.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Watsco has a 12 month low of $237.94 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.46.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

