Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

HCC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. 1,557,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,836. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

