Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Wajax from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Wajax stock traded up C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 222,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$18.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.02. The stock has a market cap of C$437.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

