Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 10,920,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

WTRH stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Waitr has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of -1.39.

Get Waitr alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 170.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter worth $451,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 39.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 228,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.