Vulcan Steel Ltd (ASX:VSL) Plans $0.26 Interim Dividend

Vulcan Steel Ltd (ASX:VSL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.