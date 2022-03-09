Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.31 or 0.00023548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $222.40 million and approximately $29.02 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00034085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00104387 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.