Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 73,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

