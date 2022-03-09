Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,577 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $27,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

