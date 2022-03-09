Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading 12.1% Higher

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. 114,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,264,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

