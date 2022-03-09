Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CGI by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 85,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CGI by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.25 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

