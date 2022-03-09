Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 121,509 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,509 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $303,000. State Street Corp raised its position in TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 32.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 289,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

