Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,854 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,146 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

