Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,452 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 67,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $1,365,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,732,786. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -480.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Altair Engineering Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.