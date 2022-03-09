Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ACVA stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.11. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

