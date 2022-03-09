Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $209,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT opened at $227.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $199.78 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

