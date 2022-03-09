Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,906 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $206.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $245.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average of $194.24.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

