Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,979 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MESA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 237,451 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 175.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 196,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 102.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 168,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 861,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 164,096 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of MESA stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $148.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.77.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Bank of America lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.