VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Price Hits $0.0376 on Major Exchanges

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VNX Exchange alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00033043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00101959 BTC.

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.