Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:NCV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 305,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,908. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $50,015.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 11,910 shares of company stock valued at $65,385 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

