Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Position Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120,929 shares of company stock worth $55,504,494 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

