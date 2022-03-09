Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) CEO Sells $3,495,565.26 in Stock

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VSCO stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. 32,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

