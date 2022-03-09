Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 34,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $364,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,241,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 822,231 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -259.17 and a beta of 0.70. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,890 shares of company stock valued at $299,637 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

