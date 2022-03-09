Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 101.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $437.68 million and a PE ratio of 0.60.

DSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

