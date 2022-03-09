Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

VTNR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 403,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.60. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 311,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 567.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 435,883 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

