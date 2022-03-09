Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of VTNR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 388,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.27 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

