Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

VTNR stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $470.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on VTNR shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 311,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 435,883 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.