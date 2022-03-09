Verso 24 Hour Volume Reaches $80,756.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Verso has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $80,756.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00042572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.74 or 0.06498547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,297.09 or 0.99889402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00041611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

