Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Update

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 4,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 875,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

VRRM stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.90 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $121,065,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,249,321 shares of company stock valued at $121,735,360. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About Verra Mobility (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.